The Nipigon health team is holding four vaccine clinics in two weeks, with plans to administer 1,000 shots.
People under age 30 came Tuesday to the clinic for shots. With so many vaccines available this week, the health team was busy on the weekend and Monday calling as many people as possible to come in this week.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.