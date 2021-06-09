Nearly 69 per cent of people 18 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 114,300 total doses administered in the Thunder Bay district as of June 5.
The district health unit also reported 12 per cent of its area’s population is fully immunized.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
