Implementing the vaccine passport system before the technology is ready will place a burden on business owners, says the president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a pretty big load on those businesses that are going to be required to be checking proof of vaccination because the province has not set up the technology at the same time they want to roll out the program,” said Charla Robinson. “It’s really quite a burden on some of these small businesses who are already suffering with staff shortages.”
As of Wednesday, customers will have to show proof of full immunization from COVID-19 in order to enter many businesses, including restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms.
Individuals will need to show photo identification as well as their vaccine certificate until Oct. 22 when the province will introduce a mobile application that will use a QR code system.
Until the application is operational, businesses will essentially require a bouncer at the door to check identification and vaccine certificates.
That could also present a challenge if customers become confrontational, said Robinson.
Businesses with repeat customers or members, like gyms, also aren’t allowed to keep a record of vaccination status for their clients so clients will have to show proof of vaccination every time they enter the business.
“Businesses are really concerned about how this is going to work and it’s going to be a difficult transition and they’re sort of struggling with how they can make this easiest on their staff while also doing all the things they have to do,” said Robinson. “It’s a very difficult process at this point.”
“It’s definitely not an ideal system and I think it would have been better if the government waited to implement the program in the proper way,” she added.
Vaccine certificates can be downloaded at https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.