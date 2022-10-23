Chief administrators at six rural hospitals west of Thunder Bay are urging locals to get their flu shots and keep COVID-19 vaccinations current so their facilities won’t get overwhelmed with patients this winter.
“Preventing hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and influenza increases the likelihood there will be capacity to treat patients for other illnesses locally,” said a bulletin from the Northwestern Health Unit jointly signed by the administrators.
“Catching up on surgical wait-lists is a priority for many local hospitals, and progress can be slowed when (they’re) forced to shift time and resources to treat COVID-19 and influenza patients,” the bulletin added.
The health unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, also signed the bulletin.
Information about booking vaccinations is available on the health unit’s website at nwhu.on.ca.
