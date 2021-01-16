Life won’t immediately return to normal even after long-term care home
residents and staffers in communities west of Thunder Bay start
receiving COVID-19 vaccine early next month as planned, warns that
region’s medical officer of health.
“Even once immunized, we must continue to practise all COVID-19
prevention measures,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon said Friday in a Northwestern
Health Unit news release.
“The number of shots given will be closely monitored throughout the
immunization process to assess when it is safe for prevention measures
(such as the wearing of masks) to be loosened.”
Young-Hoon also cautioned that those not considered in high-risk groups
shouldn’t expect to receive the vaccine until early summer, according
to distribution guidelines laid out by the province.
However, Young-Hoon allowed: “I understand the desire to be immunized.”
Young-Hoon said earlier she believe her region will be receiving the
Moderna vaccine.
On Friday, NWHU reported 28 active cases of the virus, which was down
by about 25 compared to last week. The majority of the latest cases,
24, were in the Rainy River region.
