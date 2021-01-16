Shipping out the vaccine

From left, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre staffers Trevor

Schurr, Andrea Winters, Nicole Prevett and Nicholas Brynaert prepare

Friday to ship COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care homes in the city.

 Photo submitted by Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Life won’t immediately return to normal even after long-term care home

residents and staffers in communities west of Thunder Bay start

receiving COVID-19 vaccine early next month as planned, warns that

region’s medical officer of health.

“Even once immunized, we must continue to practise all COVID-19

prevention measures,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon said Friday in a Northwestern

Health Unit news release.

“The number of shots given will be closely monitored throughout the

immunization process to assess when it is safe for prevention measures

(such as the wearing of masks) to be loosened.”

Young-Hoon also cautioned that those not considered in high-risk groups

shouldn’t expect to receive the vaccine until early summer, according

to distribution guidelines laid out by the province.

However, Young-Hoon allowed: “I understand the desire to be immunized.”

Young-Hoon said earlier she believe her region will be receiving the

Moderna vaccine.

On Friday, NWHU reported 28 active cases of the virus, which was down

by about 25 compared to last week. The majority of the latest cases,

24, were in the Rainy River region.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

