City police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism, some of which featured racist slurs and fascist symbols, in the East End area.
Numerous reports of vandalism involving spray-pained property in the 500-block areas of McNaughton, McPherson and McLeod streets and the 600 block area of McLaughlin Street were received by the Thunder Bay Police Service.
The incidents are believed to have happened between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.
The major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone that believes they have information about these incidents, or has video surveillance or dash camera footage from the hours in question, is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
