Incidents in Thunder Bay are being reported of vandalism to Pride flags and signs as well as Orange T-shirts, which honour the memory of children who died in the residential school system.
City police received reports of a man vandalizing a homeowner’s Pride flag on South Marks Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The Thunder Bay Police Service’s community inclusion team are investigating the incident and is asking anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area which might have captured the incident or suspect to contact the police.
Police are also aware of other similar incidents where Pride signs, “Hate Has No Home Here” signs and Orange shirts look to have been targeted.
Victims of the crimes are encouraged to report the incidents to the police.
