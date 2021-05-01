Another jab

Nipigon area residents who received their first COVID-19 shot at the Lake Helen/Dilico vaccine clinic in March, turned out to receive their second shots earlier last month. The two-day clinic ran smoothly with clients passing through the lines quickly. Here, Irene Luce was all smiles behind her mask as Sue Powell gave her the second vaccine shot.

 Glena Clearwater

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The case is from close contact and is in a district community.

Three more cases have been identified as variants of concern, bringing the total number of variant cases to 29.

