Thunder Bay city officials are turning their attention to the delta variant of the deadly COVID-19 virus as fall approaches and a fourth wave of the pandemic begins in the province.
“This delta variant has proven to spread quickly and we need to do everything we can to prepare our community and minimize its impact,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, in a news release on Thursday.
“We are working closely with our partners to manage this pandemic, but also need the community to do their part — as they have so far.”
The city’s municipal emergency control group (MECG) met on Thursday. The group includes representatives with the city, health care, education, emergency services, social services and Fort William First Nation.
Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, said the city is at increased risk this fall with the delta variant spreading in other areas.
“It is important that we achieve as high a community immunization level as possible,” she said.
“The vaccine is quick and easy to get through the CLE clinic, primary care and pharmacies as well as other channels. In addition, maintaining other measures such as physical distancing, masking and reducing in-person contact and gatherings continues to be vitally important.”
On Thursday, the health unit reported two new cases and 11 active cases.
Both new cases are from close contact and in First Nations communities.
One variant of concern was also identified in an existing case. The total number of cases identified as variants in the district is 190.
Case count remains same
further west
Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, while the overall total of active cases remained steady at five.
The new case is in the Kenora region, the health unit said in a news release.
“(The health unit) recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge (and) good hand hygiene,” the health unit said.
