Oliver Paipoonge Township is undertaking $172,000 worth of various infrastructure upgrades, including repairs to the municipal Nor West Arena.
The bulk of the funds for the projects — $69,000 — is being provided by the federal government, with the province and municipality kicking in $57,000 and $46,000 respectively, a provincial news release said Monday.
Highlights of the work include new service counters at the Murillo and Rosslyn libraries, a new fire alarm control panel and walkway repairs at Murillo Hall, roof repairs at the arena and the replacement of the HVAC system at the Rosslyn Community Centre.
