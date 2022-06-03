NDP candidate Lise Vaugeois will be packing her bags for Queen’s Park after taking the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding that had been held by Liberal Michael Gravelle for 27 years.
Vaugeois, an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Education at Lakehead University, had 8,404 votes or 34.12 per cent of the vote with all polls reporting late Thursday evening, over Peng You, the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding who trailed with 7,604 votes, 30.87 per cent of the vote.
Vaugeois said that “getting out there and spending time in every single part of the region, talking to people,” was a part of her success on Thursday.
Even though the NDP have fewer seats, Vaugeois said it will be a challenge but she is prepared for the “fight.”
Runner up Peng You, on leave as an at-large councillor, was pleased with the momentum and the work he put into the campaign as a first-time provincial candidate.
While campaigning, voters told You they were concerned about rising costs, taxation and that they want a strong voice to represent the North in Queen’s Park.
You also heard from businesses that they are concerned about being able to hire and retain staff.
Meanwhile, Shelby Ch’ng, a two-term Northwood city councillor who stepped in for Gravelle who retired in April to focus on his cancer treatment, took third place with 6,966 votes and 28.28 per cent of the vote after all polls reported.
“I knew I was coming in as the underdog three and a half weeks to run a campaign for a party that doesn’t have official party status . . . our leader was fighting for his seat as well,” said Ch’ng, after congratulating Vaugeois for her victory at Magnus Theatre.
“I think the key takeaway for me is that I’m very proud of the work my team and I have done,” added Ch’ng.
Regarding Michael Gravelle, Ch’ng said, “Lise is going to have big shoes to fill. . . . It's going to be interesting to see. I know people said to me throughout the whole campaign, Michael is going to be casting a long shadow.”
Also on the slate of candidates was Tracey MacKinnon for the Green Party with 738 votes, Stephen Hufnagel of the Ontario Party with 338 votes, Katherine Suutari of the New Blue party with 314 votes, Andy Wolff of the Northern Ontario Party with 145 votes and Adam Cherry of Consensus Ontario Party with 125 votes.
The Thunder Bay-Superior North riding has a population of 70,475 with 57,590 registered voters. The voter turnout was 42.77 per cent, according to Elections Ontario.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.