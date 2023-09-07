Carstar is recognizing its Thunder Bay franchise owner, Daniel Trevisanutto, for his generosity and called him a “selfless spirit” for his contributions to the community.
Trevisanutto is the owner of Carstar Thunder Bay (Half-Way Motors) with his father, John and brother, Patrick and has just finished another charitable fundraiser with his team for Our Kids Count at the annual Ribfest. He says charitable work is part of their “civic duty.”
“We’re so fortunate, the least we can do is help everyone else to come up a little bit higher,” he said. “Our philosophy at Halfway Motors has always been about our customers and our community. We recognize that we’re so fortunate to have grown to the size that we are with four brands under our umbrella, and we’re able to give back to our community and support it. The stronger our community is, the better it is for everyone.”
Our Kids Count is a non-profit organization that provides the community with mentorship, counselling and licensed childcare. Trevisanutto serves on its board of directors and just last year he helped to raise nearly $30,000 as event chairman for the annual Our Kids Count Thunder City Rumble.
His team’s outreach included charity car shows and the partial funding of a van to support transportation needs for Our Kids Count programming.
Among the organizations Trevisanutto and his team have aligned with is Roots to Harvest.
“We’re in the middle of a large part of their capital funding campaign for the new food area in their meal centre,” he said.
The Half-Way Motors Group provided a $100,000 contribution in support of Roots to Harvest’s renovation.
“We’ve also done smaller alignments with different charities. We do the annual Sleeping Giant Loppet, which is such a huge event for the cross-country ski community in Thunder Bay and the people that come in for that. It’s not a charity thing but it’s helping support the community.”
The list continues with his charitable work for the Dew Drop Inn, Shelter House and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.
In the spring of 2022, Trevisanutto and his team reached out community-wide to raise funds for Ukrainian relief, pledging to match all donations. True to his word, Trevisanutto contributed $56,000 on behalf of Carstar Thunder Bay (Half-Way Motors) for a total of $80,000 raised for the cause.
“We were able to raise a significant amount of funds when it was really critical at the beginning of the war when they were really trying to get themselves sorted, trying to get refugees out of there and get them the initial support that they needed,” he said.
In celebration of their achievements, Trevisanutto pledged a $1,000 donation to Carstar’s charity of choice, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, which will support research and advocacy for cystic fibrosis survivors.
Carstar Thunder Bay is marking 25 years of service to the community and is expanding to its new location at 910 Carrick Street.
