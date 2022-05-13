A 22-year-old Quebec man was charged with stunt driving last week after provincial police clocked a sport utility vehicle travelling at more than 150 km/h east of Marathon.
Provincial police said on the afternoon of April 30, a Nissan Rogue was picked up on radar on Highway 17 in the area of Rouse Lake. The posted limit on the route is 90 km/h.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, those convicted of stunt driving can upon conviction face a minimum fine of $2,000.
A stunt-driving charge results in an automatic driver’s licence suspension of 30 days.
