An explosion from a burning vehicle in Shuniah sent debris onto a nearby home on Sunday, says Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services.
The vehicle was found by firefighters to be ablaze in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive about 4 p.m.
It was also close to a shed, but the fire did not spread to the nearby structures due to firefighters quickly tackling the blaze, the fire service said.
A cause of the fire was not given late Sunday evening.
