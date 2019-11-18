A Calgary man drove his vehicle towards an Ontario Provincial Police officer and was involved in a car chase before being apprehended on Wednesday in Dryden.
Members of the OPP Dryden detachment received information of a suspicious vehicle on Railway Avenue in the municipality of Machin at about noon.
Police later found the vehicle at the 7-Eleven in Dryden. An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver placed the vehicle into drive and drove towards the officer. The vehicle narrowly missed the officer and fled the parking lot.
