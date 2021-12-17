A 35-year-old Ear Falls woman was charged with drug-trafficking and other offences Saturday night after provincial police seized methamphetamine and opioids from a vehicle in Red Lake.
Police said officers encountered the accused around 6:15 p.m. after stopping a vehicle at the intersection of highways 105 and 125.
The accused was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of an opioid and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, a provincial news release said Wednesday.
Lindsay Favell, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Red Lake court on Jan. 20, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
