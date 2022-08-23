Three people are facing drug-trafficking charges after Sioux Lookout OPP pulled over a vehicle on Saturday.
Police made the traffic stop around 1 p.m. and recovered methamphetamine and cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $2,500, and about $5,000 in Canadian cash.
Charles Hattie, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a probation order.
Tyler Derouin, 41, of Sioux Lookout, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.
Jamie Mawell, 38, of Sioux Lookout, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
All three accused have been released from custody and are to return to court on Sept. 27.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.