Two Atikokan residents are facing drug-related charges following a routine stop of a vehicle in the town on Wednesday.
Rainy River District OPP officers pulled over the vehicle on Mercury Avenue around 3 p.m.
Police seized suspected cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), and cannabis during the investigation.
Alexander Templar, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Kye-Lyn Van Meer, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
