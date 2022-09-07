A Thunder Bay man died Friday after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rolled.
OPP responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Decourcey Lake Road off of Highway 527 around 9 p.m.
The UTV side-by-side had rolled and caused extensive injuries to the operator and passenger.
Paramedics, as well as police, attended the scene and determined the driver to be deceased.
The passenger was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The deceased has been identified as George DeCorte, 49.
The investigation is ongoing.
