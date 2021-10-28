Vehicle break-ins, including an incident where a hunting firearm was taken, are being investigated in Fort Frances.
The thefts from vehicles occurred from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning in the areas of North Victoria Avenue and North Christie Avenue in Fort Frances.
One of the missing items is a hunting firearm.
Rainy River District OPP are asking the public for help with the investigation. Anyone with any information about these thefts, including security or cellphone footage, is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
