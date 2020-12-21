For the past six years, Maelyn Hurley has watched the demand for locally-made products grow through the success of the Craft Revival.
The bi-annual event in Thunder Bay showcases the work of local artisans selling everything from knit items, candles and artwork to furniture, woodworking and food.
“The focus on supporting local is at an all-time high now more than ever,” said Hurley, organizer of the Craft Revival, which went virtual this year and in its first week has attracted 160,000 page views, including up to 4,000 from the U.S.
That demand for made-local items has inspired Hurley to create a permanent indoor marketplace inside the former Eaton’s building in the downtown north core.
With construction set to begin in early spring, she hopes to open the doors in summer 2021.
Hurley is leasing 13,000 square feet of the building and creating an “urban market boutique-style” space similar to The Forks in Winnipeg and Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market, with 30 to 40 permanent vendor spaces.
The space will include a bar and common area and offer healthy convenient food, coffee, beverages, sweets and sandwiches. There will also be an event space to host workshops on art, food, education and other subjects.
Hurley is working with local architecture firm Brook McIlroy on designing the space and is also working with Tourism Thunder Bay to make the market, which will be called Goods and Co. Market, a tourism destination.
Hurley and her husband also own The Foundry restaurant and are invested in the waterfront district and the north core area.
“It’s been a bit of a sore spot for us having the Eaton’s building occupy a whole city block and be underused or underdeveloped for quite a few years,” she said.
When the building came under new ownership recently, Hurley said the opportunity came up.
About 50 per cent of the vendors for the marketplace have been confirmed but Hurley said interested vendors can apply through their website, which will be started on Sunday, at www.goodscomarket.ca/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.