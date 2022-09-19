Boaters in Marathon’s Peninsula Harbour may in recent weeks have spotted an odd sight: a vessel that appears like a miniature submarine.
But it’s not a Russian sub, nor a reincarnation of a craft from Jacques Cousteau’s popular 1970s television show.
The unusual yellow-coloured vessel being operated by the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans is being used to gauge potential impacts on the harbour’s bottom and area’s beyond from an experimental fish farm just off shore.
“We are looking to see what components of the environment change, and how far away from the (fish) farm we can see changes,” a DFO official posted recently online through social media.
Specifically, the underwater craft is being employed to get a close-up view of zooplankton — tiny animals that swim in the water and eat algae and are food for fish, the post says.
The proposed Lake Superior fish farm is a project being put forward by Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation and a southern Ontario company.
“The monitoring data that we collect will be passed on to Biigtigong Nishnaabeg to form part of their environmental data going forward,” the DFO official said.
