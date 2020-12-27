Observers who monitor the AIS ship tracking app noticed something peculiar near the Thunder Bay harbour recently.
Two autonomous vessels were spotted near the foot of the Sleeping Giant in what looked to be a sounding exploration. The mystery grew with questions as to their identity and target.
It turns out that the unmanned vessels were indeed sounding the waters with pilots stationed in Belfast, Ireland.
Capt. Gerry Dawson, president of Thunder Bay Tug Services Ltd., opened his shop to the vessels and a technician who was on hand from the west coast to maintain them.
The first vessel arrived via transport truck from Lunenburg, N.S., during the Thanksgiving weekend, Oct 10-11. A second arrived in November.
The vessels performed sounding of the lake bottom to determine the water depth for the purpose of chart making. Each unit will scan a one-kilometre wide swath at a depth of 182-metres.
“It’s quite impressive,” said Dawson. “They brought a second one in because they wanted to get it done quicker. They will be back in the spring to do more.”
Dawson says the the Canadian Hydrographic Service is behind the exploration because it hasn’t been done for “50 to 60 years.”
The work began immediately upon their arrival as Dawson and his crew escorted the vessels through the breakwall. At the controls was the technician to manoeuvre it through the port before they were released to the control of the pilots in Belfast.
“They started at Thunder Cape at the end of the Sleeping Giant and they went southwest to the American border,” said Dawson. “They will go east to Marathon, between Isle Royal and the Canadian North Shore. It’s all in Canadian waters.”
He said next year, they are coming back and they will go from St. Ignace Island to Marathon next spring. According to Dawson, they didn’t quite make it to Pigeon River this fall and only made it to Little Trout Bay. He suspects in the spring, they will start at Point Porphyry and head on to Marathon.
Each vessel is equipped with solar panels that charge the battery. A small onboard generator runs everything including four cameras, a thermal imaging camera, sounding equipment, two small propellers and two bow thrusters.
“All of this is sealed, and before it goes out each time, they have to pressure test it and make sure there are no leaks so no water can get in,” said Dawson.
When they are out on the lake, the cameras and AIS ship tracking software help the Belfast pilots to see other boats around them so they can avoid collisions.
‘It’s interesting yet scary when you think some guy in Ireland can pilot this thing and move it around,” said Dawson.
The vessels each have enough fuel to run for 12 days before they head back in to refuel, change the oil, and undergo maintenance.
“And that’s what we are helping them with,” said Dawson. “We actually had to change a generator on one of them.”
While the vessel was in Dawson’s shop and the technician worked on it, the onboard camera panned around the shop scanning and taking in every angle. The technician, who was in communication with the operator in Belfast, said they thought his shop was “well set up and well organized.”
For now, the exploration has wrapped up and the two vessels have been pulled from the frigid lake and placed back in their transport containers. They will head back to Nova Scotia today and return again in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.