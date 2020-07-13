A group of Northern Ontario NDP MPPs is calling on Via Rail to step up its summer Budd Car passenger service between White River and Sudbury.
Currently, the train departs only once a week from Sudbury or White River. The service used to have three departures every week in each direction during summer.
“If you depend on the Budd Car for groceries or essentials from Sudbury, you’ll need to spend a week in town at a hotel waiting for the trip home,” Sudbury-area MPP France Gelinas said this week in a joint news release.
Many remote tourism operators along the route depend on the train for supplies and for bringing in customers, the release noted.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell also put her name to a letter about the issue to Via Rail CEO Cynthia Garneau.
Via Rail didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
