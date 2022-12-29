A 21-year-old man from Marten Falls First Nation is the victim in the city’s 15th homicide of the year.
Ivan Achneepineskum was found deceased on Christmas Eve in a hotel room at the Kingsway Inn.
Thunder Bay police went to multiple addresses searching for Achneepineskum after his family had not heard from him.
The police service’s major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.
Achneepineskum’s death is being treated as a homicide.
A post-mortem examination is pending and will take place in Toronto.
Police are asking anyone who had any interaction with Achneepineskum on or shortly prior to Dec. 24 to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with home, business or dash camera footage they believe could be helpful to investigators, is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.
