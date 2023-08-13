The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police reminds everyone to be cautious when using the internet.
On Aug. 3, officers received a report of an online scam. An individual reported receiving a computer notification where Microsoft was requesting access to their computer.
The subject person who claimed that they were with Microsoft told the victim that their computer had been hacked. Through this, approximately $90,000 had been taken from the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
In this case, the suspect told the victim to not tell bank employees that they were instructing the victims to make transfers. Fraud suspects can be very convincing. Please use caution and be cautious when potential fraudsters advise you to be secret.
Things online are not always what they appear to be. Conduct research and confirm the legitimacy of organizations or transactions before continuing online.
If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
