While a Marathon insurance agent lay dead in her bedroom, the mild-mannered man who had shot her twice with a shotgun was at a local bar eating chicken wings and having a glass of wine.
That man was the woman’s spouse, Alain Lepage.
The chilling details of the April 2018 murder of 61-year-old Anne Rainville have been outlined in an agreed-statement-of-facts document filed in Thunder Bay’s Superior Court of Justice.
Lepage, who was 62 when he shot Rainville, was sentenced last month for her murder to life in prison. He won’t be eligible to apply for parole for 17 years.
On Jan. 17, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Thunder Bay court, as Rainville’s family members looked on. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
