Victoriaville Centre is headed for the wrecking ball after Thunder Bay city council’s decision to open up Victoria Avenue.
The decision was unanimously reached at Monday’s city council meeting.
Last month, council heard from Urban Systems, the planning firm the city hired to give options on what to do with the south-side mall that loses about $500,000 annually.
“I don’t think any member of council should be under the illusion that this planning decision is going to solve the social challenges that are in the downtown core,” said Coun. Andrew Foulds.
