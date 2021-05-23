An online video providing an overview of a proposed palladium and copper mine at the edge of Marathon has been posted by the environmental agency reviewing the project.
“The video contains information on the project, the history of the environmental assessment for the project . . . the stages of the environmental assessment, and how the public can participate in and contribute to the process,” the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada said last month in a news release.
A review panel of three industry experts appointed by the provincial and federal governments is to hold public hearings into the proposal being put forward by Toronto-based Generation Mining.
Hearing dates have yet to be set.
Generation Mining says that if approved, the open pit mine would operate for 13 years and provide more than 400 direct jobs.
A Youtube link to the video can be found at the assessment agency’s website at iaac.gc.ca.
