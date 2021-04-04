The City of Thunder Bay has released a commemorative video highlighting Thunder Bay’s history over the past 50 years.
Thunder Bay’s 50th anniversary was marked in 2020 and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill Mauro said the anniversary committee remained flexible to identify and act on initiatives that could still be delivered.
“I thank them for their determination to ensure we can reflect on our 50th anniversary with pride,” he said in a news release last month.
The video recognizes the important milestones in Thunder Bay’s history since the amalgamation of Port Arthur and Fort William on Jan. 1, 1970.
The anniversary year began with a pancake breakfast and a visit from Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell. Other events and initiatives included a civic timeline display at city hall, street light banners, a 50th anniversary grant program, digital walking tour app, an anniversary commemorative art bus and events like Snow Day, Winter Fun Days, Neighbour Day and Doors Open.
The video can be found online at www.thunderbay.ca/50.
