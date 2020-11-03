Barbara Kentner felt something hard hit her stomach and she fell to the ground the night she was hit with a trailer hitch three years ago.
“Right across the stomach. I couldn’t breathe. I fell to my knees,” she said in a recorded video statement played for the court on Monday during the first day of the manslaughter trial against Brayden Bushby.
Bushby, 22, is accused of throwing a trailer hitch that struck Barbara Kentner in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2017 in the area of Dease and McKenzie streets. Barbara Kentner, 34, died on July 4, 2017.
The trial began on Monday at the former Camelot Street courthouse, which is now a hotel.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.