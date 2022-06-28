An 18-year-old Thunder Bay man has been arrested in connection with
the death of a 19-year-old man on the city’s north-side on Saturday.
City police responded to reports of an individual sustaining injuries
from a possible assault around 5:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Crown
Street.
A 19-year-old male was located on scene with significant injuries.
Paramedics took the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health
Sciences Centre for treatment. He was later pronounced deceased at
the hospital.
An 18-year-old male suspect was found at the residence and taken into
police custody.
Daniel Braeden Keefe has been charged with second-degree murder.
Keefe appeared in bail court on Sunday and remains in custody with a
future court date.
Police say the suspect and accused were known to each other.
A post-mortem exam is being scheduled.
Notification of next of kin is also underway.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact
police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.