A one-hour virtual town hall meeting is being planned for this evening at 7 p.m., hosted by Mayor Bill Mauro along with Dr. Janet DeMille, who is the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
People with questions about COVID-19 will have a chance to get answers about city services and public health information.
Residents can submit questions until noon today on the city’s website or on the phone and through an online chat on the city’s website during the broadcast.
Calls will be accepted beginning at 7 p.m., at 625-3601 only during the broadcast on a first come first serve basis.
The town hall is to be broadcast live on the city’s social media sites — Facebook and Twitter — as well as Shaw TV, Tbaytel community channel and the city’s website.
Once the town hall meeting is completed all questions and answers will be posted to the city’s COVID-19 web page.
For more information and to submit a question visit www.thunderbay.ca/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.