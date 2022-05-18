The Thunder Bay District Health Unit declared two outbreaks of COVID-19 in the city of Thunder Bay on Tuesday.
Both the health unit and the Ministry of the Solicitor General have confirmed an outbreak of the pandemic virus in the male side of the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.
Another outbreak of the virus has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor, 4 South, Lilac resident home area.
The health unit has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation at Hogarth and said in a news release that further measures will be taken as needed to manage the outbreak.
Meanwhile the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has 32 patients admitted with COVID-19, and five of them are in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
The hospital’s current medical/surgical occupancy is at about 106.6 per cent and the intensive care unit is at 86.4 per cent.
