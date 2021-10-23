Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.
Five of those cases are in First Nation communities and one is in a district community.
One is from close contact, one has an unknown source of exposure and the remaining four are still under investigation.
There are eight active cases in the Thunder Bay district.
The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay remained at three on Friday, the Northwestern Health Unit reported.
No new cases were reported in its coverage area.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit’s website, 82 per cent of people within its jurisdiction have received two doses of vaccine. The provincial average for that category is 83.5 per cent.
