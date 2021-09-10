There were 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District on Thursday as the health unit reported three new cases.
Of the new cases, two are travel related and one’s point of exposure is yet to be determined.
Two of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and one is in a First Nation community.
There is one person with an active case of the virus hospitalized in the district.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases west of Thunder Bay to eight.
The new case is in the Rainy River district, the health unit said in a news release. Earlier this week, the health unit issued a reminder that the highly-contagious Delta variant of the virus remains active in the region.
