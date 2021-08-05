There are four active cases of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario.
On Wednesday, the Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case from the Sioux Lookout area, but noted the person is isolating outside of their catchment area.
The health unit’s area had two active cases on Wednesday. The other two cases are in the Thunder Bay district.
There were no new cases reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.