Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.
Three of those cases are from close contact, one is travel-related and the remaining four have unknown points of exposure.
Five of the cases are in First Nation communities, two are in district communities and one is in the Thunder Bay area.
One person with the virus has been hospitalized and there are 16 active cases in the district.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case in the Rainy River District on Monday. There are two active cases in the NWHU’s catchment area.
