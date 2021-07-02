No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday.
There were six active cases in the Thunder Bay region. The health unit did not report case numbers on Thursday due to the Canada Day holiday.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.