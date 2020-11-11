The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced eight new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.
The latest cases now bring the total number of active cases to 23 since last week.
The eight new cases are listed as due to close contact, and they are self-isolating.
The health unit are also advising residents of locations where they could have been exposed to COVID-19.
