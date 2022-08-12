The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 201 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the health unit said there had been 263 lab-confirmed cases reported in the last seven days.
There are 36 people hospitalized with the virus in the district, with two of them in the intensive care unit.
There are also six outbreaks in high-risk settings in the district, including one announced Thursday on the first floor of the Walford Retirement Home.
