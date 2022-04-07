The number of COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay began to dip down this week, with the overall positive infection rate for the virus below the provincial average.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), there were 172 active high-risk cases within its jurisdiction as of Wednesday, with the seven-day infection rate posted at 15.2 per cent.
The provincial average infection rate was 18 per cent.
Among the 172 active cases, 120 were located on Sioux Lookout-area Indigenous communities. Of the non-Indigenous areas, the Kenora and Dryden regions had the highest with 17 each, according to the health unit’s website. The Rainy River and Emo regions had zero cases.
The health unit continued on Wednesday to encourage residents to take precautions to prevent the virus’s spread — including the wearing of masks in indoor public places — even though doing so is no longer required in Ontario.
