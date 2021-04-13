The U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the Sioux Lookout area as cases of the virus there remain disproportionately high, public health officials warned on the weekend.
“With such a large number of cases and the risk of the variant of concern, things can change rapidly,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the Kenora district’s medical officer of health, said in a news release.
“Sioux Lookout area residents must follow public health restrictions to prevent broad spread of the virus,” she added.
As of Monday, there were 27 active COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Lookout area, down from 37 over the weekend, according to Northwestern Health Unit.
The U.K. variant has earlier this spring been detected in the Kenora and Dryden areas. Variants are concerning because they infect people more easily and can cause death or lead to hospital care.
Of the total of 47 cases across the Kenora district, Kenora had the second-highest amount with 10. There were also eight cases in the Dryden area, the health unit reported.
More than 15,670 people across the Kenora district have been vaccinated against the virus.
