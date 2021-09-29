The Northwestern Health Unit is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 in the Emo area after many new cases of the virus have been identified within a group of people in the area in the last few weeks.
Public health officials believe the situation may be more widespread than it appears and more cases may be circulating in the area.
“Anyone in the Emo area who has symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and arrange to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health with the NWHU, in a news release.
“Choosing to not get tested or delaying getting tested makes it more difficult to control the spread of COVID-19. When called by public health, we need individuals to answer questions truthfully so we can gather information to put in measures to protect the health of the community.”
Emo residents are also asked to avoid larger gatherings, especially indoors, until the risk is lower.
The NWHU reported one new positive COVID-19 result in the Dryden/Red Lake area on Tuesday. The case is considered resolved so doesn’t count towards the active case count of five.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported two new cases on Tuesday. One case is travel-related and the other is under investigation still. Both cases are in the Thunder Bay area. That district has four active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.