Anyone calling Sioux Lookout’s COVID-19 assessment centre is asked to leave a message as the agency deals with a high volume of calls.
Centre staff will respond to messages and arrange appointments for those looking to get a test for the virus, a Meno Ya Win Health Centre bulletin said Monday.
