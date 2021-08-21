Northwestern Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the total number of active cases west of Thunder Bay to eight.
One new case was in the Dryden-Red Lake region, with the other in the Rainy River district, the health unit said in a news release.
“Three active cases from the Kenora region are currently isolating outside the (Northwestern Health Unit) catchment area,” the release said.
Thunder Bay district
One new case of COVID-19 was announced on Friday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
In the Thunder Bay region, there are five active cases of the virus with one resolved since Thursday.
The new case has no known source of exposure. One of the reported cases has been identified as a variant of concern.
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has no COVID-19 patients in the hospital or intensive care unit.
Earlier this week the health unit reported that 216,249 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Thunder Bay region, with 115,921 people having received one dose, and 77.2 per cent of the population aged 12 and up having received two doses.
Confederation College, Lakehead University and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine announced this week that students, staff, faculty and visitors must have at least one vaccine dose by Sept. 7 and the second dose by Oct. 7 to access their facilities in the region.
