A COVID-19 outbreak at Fort Frances’s Rainycrest nursing home has been declared over, but new restrictions have been put in place for visitors who have travelled outside the Rainy River region.
“All visitors who have travelled outside of the Rainy River district in the past seven days — with the exception of Nestor Falls or Onigaming First Nation — will now be required to isolate for seven days prior to visiting, with proof of a negative COVID-19 test,” the home’s operator, Riverside Health Care, said this week in a news release.
