More than $4 million in donations will be used to fund equipment at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
On Wednesday, the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Foundation said the funding is from donations as well as proceeds from the foundation’s monthly 50/50 draws.
“Different departments of the hospital applied for these grants to fund equipment that will really help hospital staff provide the best possible care to patients,” said Glenn Craig, president and CEO of the foundation, in a news release. “The success of the 50/50 draw allowed us to fund more grants than ever before. We are going to be able to purchase some vital equipment and make facility improvements that will really benefit both patients and staff.”
A total of 28 grants ranging from $5,000 to $1 million were approved by the foundation.
Some grants include: $100,000 for automated medication dispensing units for all in-patients; $250,000 to fund microbiology plate streakers, which will help diagnose a range of diseases; $120,000 for capital equipment for infant care in the labour and delivery department; and $21,000 for a high-definition video camera head for the operating room and urology department.
Grants were also approved for equipment replacement and upgrades in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Terrace Bay and Marathon.
“This funding was made possible by the generosity of our donors, and the supporters of our 50/50 draw,” said Parker Jones, chairperson of the foundation’s board of directors. “The continued support has been incredible, and we cannot thank the community enough. We are so excited to be able to use these dollars to improve care not only locally, but in the regional communities as well.”
