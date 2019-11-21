Ride safe program set to roll

From the top, Rudy, the St. John Ambulance Operation Red Nose mascot, Diana Sustawenko, the St. John Ambulance-Thunder Bay executive director, and fundraising co-ordinator Brian Edwards, were on hand to start the ride safe program.

 Sandi Krasowski

It’s that time again to get your nose on — your red nose that is. Volunteers are needed for the St. John Ambulance Operation Red Nose program where volunteer drivers — many sporting red noses — help to ensure everyone gets home safely over the holiday season.

Diana Sustawenko, the St. John Ambulance-Thunder Bay executive director, says the community “has come to expect this from us.”

“They plan ahead for their holiday parties knowing that we provide a safe ride home for them and their vehicle,” she said.

