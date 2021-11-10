A group of Manitouwadge volunteer firefighters are to meet with town council tonight to air some issues that have caused them to take a leave from the fire department.
Firefighting service is still available because not all of the town’s 19 firefighters have chosen to take part in the leave, Manitouwadge chief administrator Florence MacLean said Tuesday.
The municipality also has a mutual-aid agreement with the Town of Marathon should a fire occur, MacLean said.
Manitouwadge’s fire department is being overseen by Marathon fire Chief Earl Grigg while a permanent chief for Manitouwadge is being sought.
Tonight’s meeting is to take place at 7 p.m.
